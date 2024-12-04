Gardaí appeal for help in finding young woman from Co. Wicklow
News

Gardaí appeal for help in finding young woman from Co. Wicklow

Abbie Glynn has been missing since last Wednesday (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a young woman who has been missing from Co. Wicklow for a week.

Abbie Glynn, 18, is reported missing from Bray since Wednesday, November 27.

She is described as being approximately 6' 1" in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on both hands.

When last seen, Ms Glynn was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black Adidas runners and had a brown leather bag.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

