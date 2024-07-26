Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Co. Kildare man
Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Co. Kildare man

David Hill was last seen on Wednesday, July 24 (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have appealed for help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Co. Kildare.

David Hill has been missing from his home in Celbridge since Thursday, July 25.

He was last seen in the Celbridge area at around 4.30pm the previous day.

Gardaí and Mr Hill's family are concerned for his welfare.

Mr Hill is described as being approximately 6' 2" in height, with a slim build, brown-grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and black runners with white soles.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

