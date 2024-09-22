Gardaí appeal for help tracing Co. Limerick man missing since last week
Jonathon Morey (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man missing from Co. Limerick for a week.

Jonathon Morey, 33, is reported missing from Limerick city since Sunday, September 15.

He is described as being 5' 8" in height, of strong build, with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Mr Morey was wearing grey clothing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

