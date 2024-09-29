Gardaí appeal for information on Co. Laois teenager missing for a week
News

Gardaí appeal for information on Co. Laois teenager missing for a week

Jack Brennan (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have appealed for information on the whereabouts of a Co. Laois teenager who has been missing for almost a week.

Jack Brennan, 17, is missing from Mountmellick since the afternoon of Monday, September 23.

He is described as approximately six feet in height, with a strong build, brown hair and green eyes.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information regarding Jack's whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Laois

Related

€2.4m worth of cannabis seized in Co. Meath
News 5 months ago

€2.4m worth of cannabis seized in Co. Meath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Funeral held for homeless woman who died in Dublin as memorial planned
News 6 months ago

Funeral held for homeless woman who died in Dublin as memorial planned

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid to three young people who died in Co. Carlow collision as funeral arrangements announced
News 7 months ago

Tributes paid to three young people who died in Co. Carlow collision as funeral arrangements announced

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Sawn-off shotgun and ammunition found in abandoned vehicle
News 2 days ago

Sawn-off shotgun and ammunition found in abandoned vehicle

By: Fiona Audley

Teenager arrested after man stabbed at Dublin industrial estate
News 2 days ago

Teenager arrested after man stabbed at Dublin industrial estate

By: Fiona Audley

Concerns grow for ‘high-risk’ Irish man now missing for five months
News 2 days ago

Concerns grow for ‘high-risk’ Irish man now missing for five months

By: Fiona Audley

Hit-and-run driver reversed through garden wall at speed while children played nearby
News 3 days ago

Hit-and-run driver reversed through garden wall at speed while children played nearby

By: Fiona Audley

Three teenagers charged over Belfast riots
News 3 days ago

Three teenagers charged over Belfast riots

By: Fiona Audley