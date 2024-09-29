Gardaí appeal for information on Co. Laois teenager missing for a week

GARDAÍ have appealed for information on the whereabouts of a Co. Laois teenager who has been missing for almost a week.

Jack Brennan, 17, is missing from Mountmellick since the afternoon of Monday, September 23.

He is described as approximately six feet in height, with a strong build, brown hair and green eyes.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information regarding Jack's whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.