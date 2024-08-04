Gardaí appeal for information on Co. Sligo woman missing for more than a month
News

Gardaí appeal for information on Co. Sligo woman missing for more than a month

Amy Conway (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have appealed for information on the whereabouts of a woman who has been missing from her Co. Sligo home for more than a month.

Amy Conway, 37, was reported missing from her home in Sligo Town on Wednesday, June 26.

According to gardaí, she was last seen in the Galway City area.

Ms Conway is described as being approximately 5' 6" in height, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Her family and gardaí are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Ms Conway's whereabouts is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

