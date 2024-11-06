Gardaí appeal for information on teen missing from Co. Westmeath
News

Gardaí appeal for information on teen missing from Co. Westmeath

Fergus Harty (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy who is missing from Co. Westmeath.

Fergus Harty is reported missing from his home in Ballymore since Sunday, November 3.

He was last seen in Athlone town centre on Sunday afternoon.

Fergus is described as being approximately 5' 5" in height, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey North Face tracksuit, black puffer jacket and black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Fergus' whereabouts is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

