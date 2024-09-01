Gardaí appeal for information on teenage girl missing from Dublin
Gardaí appeal for information on teenage girl missing from Dublin

Aliyah Smyth Donnelly (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who is missing from Dublin.

Aliyah Smyth Donnelly was last seen shortly after 4pm on Saturday, August 31, 2024 in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

When last seen, she was wearing a black T-shirt with red graphics, blue baggy jeans and black shoes.

Aliyah is described as being approximately 5' 2" in height with a slim build, mid-length dark brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

