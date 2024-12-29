Gardaí appeal for information on woman missing from Co. Dublin

GARDAÍ are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of woman missing from Co. Dublin.

Frankie Jeffray, 25, has been missing from her home in Dun Laoghaire since Friday, December 27.

Ms Jeffray is described as being 5' 10" in height with a slim build. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Meanwhile, an appeal for information on a woman missing from Raheny in Dublin has been stood down.

Sheila King, 49, was reported missing on St Stephen's Day, however, gardaí said on Saturday that the appeal had ended following the discovery of a body in north Dublin earlier in the day.