Gardaí appeal for information on woman missing from Co. Dublin
Hayley Dietrich has been missing since Monday (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman missing from Co. Dublin.

Hayley Dietrich, 28, has been missing from her home in Balbriggan since Monday, December 16.

She is described as being approximately 5' 3" in height with a slight build, brown hair and green eyes.

Ms Dietrich is understood to be travelling in an 06D-registered black Mitsubishi Colt.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

