Gardaí appeal for information on young man missing from Dublin for six weeks

GARDAÍ have appealed for information on the whereabouts of a young man from Dublin who has not been seen for six weeks.

Sam Hackett, 23, has been missing from his home in the Glasnevin/Ballymun area of Dublin 11 since Friday, July 19, 2024.

He is described as being approximately 5' 4" in height, of medium build, with blue eyes, brown hair and may have facial hair/stubble.

When he was last seen, Mr Hackett was wearing a black cap, leopard print jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

He is known to frequent the Glasnevin and Ballymun area.

Gardaí and Mr Hackett's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.