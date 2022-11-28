Gardaí are appealing for information after the theft of an All-Ireland Hurling winners medal from 1948 occured on Friday

An appeal for information has been launched after an All-Ireland hurling medal from 1948 was stolen from a home last week.

The theft is believed to have occurred last Friday between 4pm and 7pm following a burglary at a residence in Farnatrane, Oylegate in Co Wexford.

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for information following the theft of an All-Ireland Hurling winners medal from 1948 on Friday



This medal is of significant personal value to the victim



Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Enniscorthy 053 924 2580 pic.twitter.com/r3carBwvZK — Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 28, 2022

