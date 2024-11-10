Gardaí concerned for safety of woman missing from Co. Wexford

GARDAÍ in Wexford are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a missing woman from Co. Wexford.

Ann Lambe Murphy / Murray, 29, has been missing since Thursday, November 7.

She is described as being approximately 5' 4" in height with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes.

When Ann was last seen in Wexford town, she was wearing a dark-grey fleece jacket, light-grey tracksuit bottoms and black-framed glasses.

Gardaí and Ann's family are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.