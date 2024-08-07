Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Dublin for more than two weeks
Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Dublin for more than two weeks

Damien Downes (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who has been missing from Dublin for more than two weeks.

Damien Downes, 43, was last seen in the Whitechurch area of Dublin 16 on Monday, July 22.

Mr Downes is described as being approximately 5' 11" in height with a stocky build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing jeans with an orange and grey jumper.

Mr Downes has tattoos on each arm and it is believed he may be travelling in a white Vauxhall Insignia (131 registered).

His family and gardaí family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Mr Downes' whereabouts is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda station on 01 6666500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

