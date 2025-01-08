Lord of the Dance
Gardaí concerned for well-being of woman missing from Dublin
News

Síofra Ni Chanaigh has been missing since Monday (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman missing from Dublin.

Síofra Ni Chanaigh, 35, is reported missing from Drumcondra, Dublin 3 since Monday, January 6 at approximately 6.30pm.

Ms Ni Chanaigh is described as being in the height range of 5' 2" to 5' 6", with a medium build, light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing light-blue denim jeans, a red jumper with a daisy motif and black boots.

Ms Ni Chanaigh is known to frequent the Dollymount area of Dublin 3.

Her family and gardaí are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Ms Ni Chanaigh's whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

