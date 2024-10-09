Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of man missing from Dublin since last week

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who has been missing from Dublin since last week.

Daniel Locke, 42, was reported missing from Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 on Thursday, October 3.

He is described as being approximately six foot in height with a slight build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Daniel's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 6666500, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.