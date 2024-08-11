Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of missing Dublin woman

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of woman missing from Dublin.

Margaret Barber, 66, has been missing from her home in Mount Merrion since early on Thursday morning, August 8.

She is described as being approximately 4' 11" in height with a medium build.

Ms barber has brown shoulder-length hair and green eyes and was wearing a grey blouse and white trousers at the time she went missing.

"Gardaí and Margaret's family are concerned for her wellbeing," said a garda spokesperson.

Anyone with any information on Ms Barber's whereabouts is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.