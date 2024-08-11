Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of missing Dublin woman
News

Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of missing Dublin woman

Margaret Barber (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of woman missing from Dublin.

Margaret Barber, 66, has been missing from her home in Mount Merrion since early on Thursday morning, August 8.

She is described as being approximately 4' 11" in height with a medium build.

Ms barber has brown shoulder-length hair and green eyes and was wearing a grey blouse and white trousers at the time she went missing.

"Gardaí and Margaret's family are concerned for her wellbeing," said a garda spokesperson.

Anyone with any information on Ms Barber's whereabouts is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Dublin

Related

‘Completely false’: Gardaí confirm death of man taken ill at Luas station was 'not linked to immigration’
News 2 days ago

‘Completely false’: Gardaí confirm death of man taken ill at Luas station was 'not linked to immigration’

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Dublin for more than two weeks
News 3 days ago

Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Dublin for more than two weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Fundraiser for family of 'true Irishman' who died after being hit by a car in West Midlands exceeds £15,000
News 6 days ago

Fundraiser for family of 'true Irishman' who died after being hit by a car in West Midlands exceeds £15,000

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Revving up in Italy’s Motor Valley
Travel 2 days ago

Revving up in Italy’s Motor Valley

By: James Ruddy

Tributes paid to Irishman who died in Australia while fundraiser to bring body home reaches €60k
News 2 days ago

Tributes paid to Irishman who died in Australia while fundraiser to bring body home reaches €60k

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland offers ‘full cooperation’ to British Government if any Irish people found to be involved in rioting
News 2 days ago

Ireland offers ‘full cooperation’ to British Government if any Irish people found to be involved in rioting

By: Fiona Audley

Literary legend Edna O’Brien will be laid to rest in her hometown
News 2 days ago

Literary legend Edna O’Brien will be laid to rest in her hometown

By: Fiona Audley

PSNI requests support from police officers across UK as riots continue in Belfast
News 2 days ago

PSNI requests support from police officers across UK as riots continue in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley