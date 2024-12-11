Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of woman missing from Co. Cork
Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of woman missing from Co. Cork

Margaret O'Leary (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman who is missing from Co. Cork.

Margaret O'Leary, 51, was reported missing from her home in Upper Fair Hill, Gurranabraher on Saturday afternoon, December 7.

She was last seen when she left her home at 2pm that day.

Ms O'Leary is described as being approximately 5' 7" in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black bomber jacket, blue knitted jumper, jeans and black shoes.

She also has a purple backpack and black handbag with her.

Gardaí and Ms O'Leary's family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

