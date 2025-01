GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman who has been missing from Co. Cork for almost two weeks.

Frances Malone, 65, has been missing from Rockchapel since Friday, December 20, 2024.

Ms Malone is described as being approximately 5' 6" in height, with a medium build, blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Mallow Garda on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.