Gardaí renew appeal for Co. Meath teen missing since last week
News

Gardaí renew appeal for Co. Meath teen missing since last week

Chloe McDonagh (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are today renewing their appeal for information on teenage girl who is missing from Co. Meath.

Chloe McDonagh, 15, who is missing from Navan, was last seen in Ashbourne town centre on Thursday, November 7 at approximately 2pm.

Chloe is described as being approximately 5' 5" in height, with a slim build. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

It is understood that Chloe has travelled to Mayo and gardaí are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Chloe's whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0601, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Mayo, Meath

Related

Arrests made after man dies following incident in Co. Mayo
News 2 weeks ago

Arrests made after man dies following incident in Co. Mayo

By: Fiona Audley

Pedestrian dies following collision on Irish road
News 1 month ago

Pedestrian dies following collision on Irish road

By: Irish Post

'Shock, numbness and disbelief': Tributes paid after two teenagers die in Co. Mayo collision
News 1 month ago

'Shock, numbness and disbelief': Tributes paid after two teenagers die in Co. Mayo collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man charged over hit and run in Kildare in which teenager died
News 1 day ago

Man charged over hit and run in Kildare in which teenager died

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested in connection with murder of Jo Jo Dullard as police search open ground site
News 1 day ago

Man arrested in connection with murder of Jo Jo Dullard as police search open ground site

By: Fiona Audley

Sibling Irish producers share 'excitement' as new reality TV show It’s a Scouse Life hits screens
Entertainment 1 day ago

Sibling Irish producers share 'excitement' as new reality TV show It’s a Scouse Life hits screens

By: Fiona Audley

Details for Ireland’s largest Christmas parade confirmed
Entertainment 1 day ago

Details for Ireland’s largest Christmas parade confirmed

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach congratulates Donald Trump in first call since ‘comprehensive victory’
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach congratulates Donald Trump in first call since ‘comprehensive victory’

By: Fiona Audley

Three children injured in collision in Derry
News 1 day ago

Three children injured in collision in Derry

By: Fiona Audley