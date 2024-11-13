Gardaí renew appeal for Co. Meath teen missing since last week

GARDAÍ are today renewing their appeal for information on teenage girl who is missing from Co. Meath.

Chloe McDonagh, 15, who is missing from Navan, was last seen in Ashbourne town centre on Thursday, November 7 at approximately 2pm.

Chloe is described as being approximately 5' 5" in height, with a slim build. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

It is understood that Chloe has travelled to Mayo and gardaí are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Chloe's whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0601, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.