Gardaí seek help in finding teenage girl missing from Dublin
News

Gardaí seek help in finding teenage girl missing from Dublin

Shola Fanthorpe (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAI are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of teenage girl missing from Dublin.

Shola Fanthorpe, 16, is reported missing from her home in Tallaght, Dublin 24 since Thursday, April 3.

She was last seen at around 12.50pm that day in the Killinarden area of Tallaght.

Shola is described as being approximately 5' 2" in height, with brown hair and a slim build.

When last seen, she was wearing a navy jumper with light blue stripes on the sleeves, navy trousers, black Nike runners and a cream Superdry coat.

Shola is known to frequent the Rossfield and Brookfield areas of Tallaght.

Her family and gardaí are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Shola's whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda sation.

See More: Dublin

Related

Concern as gardaí continue to appeal for information on man, 53, missing from Co. Dublin
News 3 days ago

Concern as gardaí continue to appeal for information on man, 53, missing from Co. Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Liverpool and Dublin reignite twin city agreement
News 4 days ago

Liverpool and Dublin reignite twin city agreement

By: Grainne Conroy

Cardinal Farrell issues preservation of human life statement
News 5 days ago

Cardinal Farrell issues preservation of human life statement

By: Gerard Cassini

Latest

Erin go Bragh GAA enjoy an awards evening to remember
Out & About 1 day ago

Erin go Bragh GAA enjoy an awards evening to remember

By: Chris Egan

The world under one roof in Bloomsbury
Travel 1 day ago

The world under one roof in Bloomsbury

By: Mal Rogers

Patient:Soldier - NHS drama narrated by Grim Reaper comes to the West End
Entertainment 1 day ago

Patient:Soldier - NHS drama narrated by Grim Reaper comes to the West End

By: Catriona Gray

Man charged with murder of Adam Krzan in Co. Tyrone
News 2 days ago

Man charged with murder of Adam Krzan in Co. Tyrone

By: Fiona Audley

UK Government told their decision to bar murder inquiry ‘unlawful’
News 2 days ago

UK Government told their decision to bar murder inquiry ‘unlawful’

By: James Conor Patterson

Famous Irish people’s records released as more historic birth, marriage and death documents posted online
News 2 days ago

Famous Irish people’s records released as more historic birth, marriage and death documents posted online

By: Fiona Audley