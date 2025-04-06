Gardaí seek help in finding teenage girl missing from Dublin

GARDAI are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of teenage girl missing from Dublin.

Shola Fanthorpe, 16, is reported missing from her home in Tallaght, Dublin 24 since Thursday, April 3.

She was last seen at around 12.50pm that day in the Killinarden area of Tallaght.

Shola is described as being approximately 5' 2" in height, with brown hair and a slim build.

When last seen, she was wearing a navy jumper with light blue stripes on the sleeves, navy trousers, black Nike runners and a cream Superdry coat.

Shola is known to frequent the Rossfield and Brookfield areas of Tallaght.

Her family and gardaí are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Shola's whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda sation.