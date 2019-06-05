Green Party call for Irish government to take more action on air quality
News

Green Party call for Irish government to take more action on air quality

AIR POLLUTION is causing an estimated 950 premature deaths per year in Ireland.

That’s according to a statement issued by the Green Party calling on the Irish government and local authorities to take more action to tackle urban air quality.

Information put forward by the Green Party suggests Irish air pollution breaches safety levels 84 times a year.

Green Party Member of the European Parliament Ciarán Cuffe said: “We need to ramp up our monitoring (like London) and take action to reduce air pollution. The last air quality monitor in Dublin’s north inner closed last year.

“I want the EPA to improve their monitoring and present the data in a user-friendly manner. Currently the EPA’s website is poorly presented making it difficult to access relevant data. Cities such as London manage to present air quality data in a user-friendly manner so why can’t the EPA here in Ireland do the same?

“Air Pollution is a global concern due to its impacts on human health, the environment and climate change. The quality of the air we breathe is so important to our health and well-being.

Advertisement

“Poor air quality has a real impact on health and takes years off people’s lives. It is estimated that four people in Ireland die prematurely every day from illnesses relating to poor air quality.

“We know that air pollution in the greater Dublin area breaches the World Health Organisation’s guidelines on a regular basis. Our air quality monitoring system is seriously deficient. We need to look to our European neighbours to learn how to adequately monitor and tackle our air pollution levels.

“I want the EPA to tell us more about the contributors to poor air quality. Is it industrial pollution coming from Europe, or is it emissions from traffic, home heating systems or cruise ships in Dublin Port? The public deserves to know.”

The full statement can be read here.

See More: Environmental, Ireland

Related

Catholic bishop 'apologises' after he caused outrage by claiming LGBT+ Pride events are ‘harmful for children’
News 17 hours ago

Catholic bishop 'apologises' after he caused outrage by claiming LGBT+ Pride events are ‘harmful for children’

By: Aidan Lonergan

Woman opens up about rare medical condition that makes her sleep for a week after a night of drinking
News 18 hours ago

Woman opens up about rare medical condition that makes her sleep for a week after a night of drinking

By: Jack Beresford

President Michael D Higgins slams Donald Trump's 'regressive and pernicious' climate change position on eve of Ireland visit
News 19 hours ago

President Michael D Higgins slams Donald Trump's 'regressive and pernicious' climate change position on eve of Ireland visit

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Emilia Clarke explains how Game of Thrones 'saved her life'
News 13 minutes ago

Emilia Clarke explains how Game of Thrones 'saved her life'

By: Jack Beresford

Dublin barman spills not one but TWO trays of beer in hilarious viral footage
Food & Drink 18 hours ago

Dublin barman spills not one but TWO trays of beer in hilarious viral footage

By: Jack Beresford

Can you name the US Presidents that have visited Ireland?
News 19 hours ago

Can you name the US Presidents that have visited Ireland?

By: Jack Beresford

National Tayto Day: Ireland's iconic crisp brand announces new national holiday to celebrate its 65th anniversary
News 21 hours ago

National Tayto Day: Ireland's iconic crisp brand announces new national holiday to celebrate its 65th anniversary

By: Aidan Lonergan

The cost of protecting President Donald Trump during his Ireland visit has been revealed
News 22 hours ago

The cost of protecting President Donald Trump during his Ireland visit has been revealed

By: Jack Beresford