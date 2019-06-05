Green Party call for Irish government to take more action on air quality

AIR POLLUTION is causing an estimated 950 premature deaths per year in Ireland.

That’s according to a statement issued by the Green Party calling on the Irish government and local authorities to take more action to tackle urban air quality.

Information put forward by the Green Party suggests Irish air pollution breaches safety levels 84 times a year.

Green Party Member of the European Parliament Ciarán Cuffe said: “We need to ramp up our monitoring (like London) and take action to reduce air pollution. The last air quality monitor in Dublin’s north inner closed last year.

“I want the EPA to improve their monitoring and present the data in a user-friendly manner. Currently the EPA’s website is poorly presented making it difficult to access relevant data. Cities such as London manage to present air quality data in a user-friendly manner so why can’t the EPA here in Ireland do the same?

“Air Pollution is a global concern due to its impacts on human health, the environment and climate change. The quality of the air we breathe is so important to our health and well-being.

“Poor air quality has a real impact on health and takes years off people’s lives. It is estimated that four people in Ireland die prematurely every day from illnesses relating to poor air quality.

“We know that air pollution in the greater Dublin area breaches the World Health Organisation’s guidelines on a regular basis. Our air quality monitoring system is seriously deficient. We need to look to our European neighbours to learn how to adequately monitor and tackle our air pollution levels.

“I want the EPA to tell us more about the contributors to poor air quality. Is it industrial pollution coming from Europe, or is it emissions from traffic, home heating systems or cruise ships in Dublin Port? The public deserves to know.”

The full statement can be read here.