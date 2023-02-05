'He gives everything for the team': Postecoglou praises Kyogo as Celtic defeat St Johnstone 4-1

CELTIC boss Ange Postecoglou praised Kyogo Furuhashi after the Japanese forward scored his 19th league goal of the season in Celtic's 4-1 rout of St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull were also on the scoresheet for Celtic after an Andrew Considine own goal had given the visitors the lead.

Drey Wright replied for the hosts but Celtic emerged with the three points to once again move nine points clear of Rangers at the top of the table.

'Constantly moving'

Premiership top scorer Kyogo has impressed since being brought to Celtic by Postecoglou last summer for a reported fee of £4.5m.

However, with 22 goals in all competitions so far this term, he has already exceeded his total haul of 20 from last season.

The former Vissel Kobe striker has proven particularly clinical in recent weeks, with 11 goals in his last 11 games.

After a quick VAR check, Kyogo's goal is confirmed and Celtic's lead is doubled! pic.twitter.com/M7LUUvKI52 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 5, 2023

Postecoglou, though, says there is more to the forward's game than just goals, saying his strike rate is the result of the work he puts in all over the pitch.

"He's not just about the end product, it's about everything else he brings to the game, he's constantly moving," the manager told Celtic TV.

"Today, I thought he was important to us because we had a feeling that we wouldn't get too much space out wide because of the tightness of the pitch.

"Being able to link up through him — I thought he and Aaron in particular linked up really well — and with Jota on that side, it was good to see."

He added: "I don't think he's ever waned in confidence and there's been very few periods when he hasn't scored goals.

"For us, what's important is his overall contribution and he never goes out there with any other thought than giving it everything for the team.

"The goals are a consequence of him working really, really hard for the team effort and it's a credit to him."

Mooy and Turnbull continue fine form

It was Kyogo's ball into the box that led to Considine's own goal after 13 minutes, ensuring a miserable start to the Scot's 600th club game.

Meanwhile, the forward showed great instincts to pounce on a Jota cross that had deflected off the unfortunate St Johnstone defender before lashing home to make it 2-0.

Despite being pegged back by a sweet long-range effort from Wright, in-form Mooy made it 3-1 before the break with a delightful, deft chip over Remi Matthews, with Kyogo involved in the build-up.

🗣️ "Celtic have a firm grip on this game again!!" What a goal from Mooy! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ddNnBrA1FZ — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 5, 2023

That made it four goals in as many games for the Aussie, who is in a rich vein of form following his World Cup exploits.

Jota struck the bar after the break before Considine capped a miserable day when received his marching orders in injury time for a tug on Hyeongyu Oh.

However, there was still time for David Turnbull to score his third goal in five games, rifling home from Matt O'Riley's short free kick.

Next up for Celtic is a home tie in the Scottish Cup against St Mirren on Saturday, February 11, kick-off 5.30pm GMT.