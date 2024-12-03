Home catches fire with children inside after van torched in arson attack
A HOUSE caught fire while children were inside after arsonists set a van alight in Co. Antrim.

The incident happened in the Ronald Street area of Larne in the early hours of Sunday, December 1.

“At approximately 5am, police received a report of a van on fire, which had spread to the front door and window of a nearby house,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“It is believed that an accelerant had been poured onto the van then set alight,” they added.

“The resident was in the house at the time along with their two children, but luckily no one was injured during this attack,” they explained.

“Enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.”

Detectives have appealed for those with any information about the incident to come forward.

They urge “anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 381 01/12/24”.

