'Horrific' rapist who filmed abuse of toddler has sentence increased

A MAN who was jailed for raping a toddler and sexually assaulting another child has had his sentence increased to nearly 20 years.

In December 2021, Ryan Hawkins was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 17 years (12 years' imprisonment with a five-year extended licence) after pleading guilty to several sexual offences.

When arrested, police discovered videos on Hawkins' phone of him raping a toddler.

Last week, the bench at the Court of Appeal in London concluded that the sentence was unduly lenient.

They agreed that the rape involved extreme harm and multiple, high-culpability factors, placing it within the most serious sentencing category.

As a result, Hawkins' sentence was increased to 19 years and eight months (14 years and eight months’ imprisonment with a five-year extended licence).

'Absolutely horrific'

"Ryan Hawkins' crimes are absolutely horrific," said NCA operations manager Phil Eccles.

"The fact he openly discussed the abuse with strangers on the internet shows his callous nature and the fact he had no regard of the profound impact this would have on his victims.

"He is an example of the highest risk and most dangerous sexual offenders targeted by the NCA and it is only right he is behind bars where no longer poses a threat to children."

Discussed abuse online

Hawkins, 30, was identified by NCA investigators as username 'bigladuk6' who had been discussing the sexual abuse of children with other paedophiles online.

In September 2021, he shared a graphic sexual image of a baby and told another user about his plans to abuse a young girl the following week.

Hawkins was arrested by NCA officers eight days later and two identical videos of him raping a toddler were found on his phone.

When interviewed, he admitted to sexually abusing the toddler on two separate occasions and to sexually assaulting another young child.

He was charged with the rape and assault of a girl under 13, sexual assault of a male under 13, two counts of making indecent images of a child (IIOC) and one of distributing IIOC.

Hawkins pleaded guilty to all the charges before his original sentencing last December.