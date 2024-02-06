Ireland can be ‘digital bridge’ across Atlantic says Tánaiste during four-day visit to US
News

Tánaiste Micheál Martin speaking at an event in Washington today

TÁNAISTE Micheál Martin has begun a four-day visit to the US which will take him to Washington and Chicago.

Mr Martin, who is Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, arrived in the US yesterday.

The trip has been organised to mark 100 years of diplomatic relations between the nations.

Earlier today Mr Martin spoke at an event in Washington where he discussed Ireland’s role in the future of digital, AI, and technology.

“Ireland is uniquely well-placed to be a digital bridge across the Atlantic,” he said.

“We listen to and understand business.

“We’re a strong voice in the EU, with a key digital regulatory role,” he added.

The Tánaiste is due to meet with several members of the United States Congress, including the Congressional Friends of Ireland, and with members of President Biden’s administration, while in the US, his office have confirmed.

“The Tánaiste will use the opportunity of these meetings to discuss Ireland’s bilateral relationship with the United States, as well as a number of global challenges,” the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

Tomorrow Mr Martin will travel to Chicago, where he will meet with the Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, and the Mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson.

Over two days in the city he will have several meetings with members of the local Irish community and is due to announce plans for a new Ireland House in Chicago as part of the Government’s Global Ireland initiative.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Tánaiste said: "I look forward to returning to the United States this week to discuss ways of further strengthening our excellent bilateral relations on the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the United States this year.”

He added: “My meetings and engagements in Washington DC provide an opportunity to outline Ireland’s policy objectives and discuss a range of global issues, including the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“Following the restoration of the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive last week, I will update our friends in the United States Congress and President Biden’s administration on these developments and the challenges that remain and discuss the role the United States can continue to play in ensuring peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland.”

Rearding his plans for the days ahead, he said: “In Chicago, I am looking forward to meeting with the Governor of Illinois and the Mayor of Chicago, and to meeting with our key Irish community and business contacts in the region.

“I will announce the Government’s plans to open an Ireland House in Chicago later this year as a demonstration of Ireland’s strong continued commitment to the City of Chicago, the State of Illinois and the wider Midwestern United States.”

