Should Ireland decriminalise drugs? Addiction specialist urges new laws
News

Should Ireland decriminalise drugs? Addiction specialist urges new laws

A leading medical expert has urged on the Irish government to decriminalise drug use.

Dr Garrett McGovren is an addiction specialist and believes that Ireland should follow the example set by Portugal.

The Portuguese government decriminalised drug use in the country nearly two decades ago.

Portugal now has the lowest number of fatal overdoses in Europe.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Dr McGovren called for Ireland to change its current approach to anyone caught by police in possession of drugs.

Advertisement

"You know, we've been doing the same old thing for many many years, and it doesn't seem to be very effective, it's costing an awful lot of money," he said.

"I think we need a new approach and the Portuguese model in terms of decriminalising drugs for personal use doesn't result in an increase in drug use, and it actually captures the people who need treatment."

A public consultation on the possession of illegal drugs for personal use was launched in Ireland this week.

The consultation is seeking the views of the public on the effectiveness of the current laws around drugs and what alternatives should be considered.

Ireland currently ranks highly among EU nations for drug-related deaths.

Dr McGovren has previously called for a two-pronged approach to the issue.

Advertisement

Firstly, he believes the government should decriminalise the possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use and that the authorities need to start treating drug use as a health issue rather than a crime.

Secondly, he wants to introduce supervised injecting rooms for heroin users.

The idea is to create a safe place to take drugs, reducing the presence of heroin users injecting drugs in the streets.

The public consultation continues.

See More: Drug Use, Drugs, Ireland, Newslettertop

Related

TV and radio presenter Eamonn Holmes asks Queen for an interview during OBE ceremony
News 22 hours ago

TV and radio presenter Eamonn Holmes asks Queen for an interview during OBE ceremony

By: Sean Smith

On yer bike! Deadline for unemployed millennial ordered out of parents' home
News 23 hours ago

On yer bike! Deadline for unemployed millennial ordered out of parents' home

By: Sean Smith

Northern Ireland could get joint EU/UK status to solve Brexit hard border crisis
News 1 day ago

Northern Ireland could get joint EU/UK status to solve Brexit hard border crisis

By: Sean Smith

Latest

Visa chaos as millions of customers left unable to use bank cards across Ireland and Europe
News 18 hours ago

Visa chaos as millions of customers left unable to use bank cards across Ireland and Europe

By: Aidan Lonergan

Ireland roadshow aiming to help the construction industry develop and thrive
Business 19 hours ago

Ireland roadshow aiming to help the construction industry develop and thrive

By: Sean Smith

Status orange warning issued for 16 Irish counties ahead of ‘severe thunderstorm activity’ and lightning strikes
News 20 hours ago

Status orange warning issued for 16 Irish counties ahead of ‘severe thunderstorm activity’ and lightning strikes

By: Aidan Lonergan

Astonishing taxpayer cost of funeral for burglar who broke into OAP's home revealed
Home & Garden 21 hours ago

Astonishing taxpayer cost of funeral for burglar who broke into OAP's home revealed

By: Jack Beresford

21-year-old arrested after five seriously injured as car ploughs into crowd
News 1 day ago

21-year-old arrested after five seriously injured as car ploughs into crowd

By: Sean Smith