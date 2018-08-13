Irish city named third friendliest in the world

The Rebel county has made it into the top ranks of friendliest cities.

According to travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller, Irish cities are the créme de la créme if you're looking to have a chat and make friends.

The magazine collated 2018's Friendliest Cities in the World, and not one, two but three cities made the list of the top 10 alone.

Cork city made it in third place, described as an 'intimate' beautiful town on the coast.

According to the magazine, Cork is a "picturesque (thanks to its riverfront location) town on the southwest coast of Ireland.

As with most cities on the Emerald Isle, Cork is bursting with cozy pubs and beer gardens, where you can "enjoy the outdoors while sharing a table with friendly locals," they added.

The magazine also recommended tourists to visit the English Market: "Don't forget to set aside some time to browse the local art galleries and load up on goodies at the English Market."

After Cork, Galway made it to fifth place on the list.

Lastly, Dublin made it to the seventh friendliest city on the list.