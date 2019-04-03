18-year-old Irish girl fighting for life after St Patrick’s Day horror balcony fall in Spain
AN 18-YEAR-OLD Irish girl is fighting for her life in a Spanish hospital after falling from a balcony on St Patrick’s Day.

Niamh McGeoghegan fell from a third-floor balcony during a St Patrick’s Day party in Benalmedena on Sunday, March 17th.

She suffered three fractures to her skull, swelling on the brain, fractured ribs, a punctured lung and a shattered vertebra.

The 18-year-old from Co Down regained consciousness last week but has since slipped back into a coma.

She is currently being treated in a Spanish hospital with her family seeking donations to help fund her medical care.

While Niamh remains in a critical condition, she has defied doctors who initially feared the 18-year-old would not survive the freak accident.

"She is strong and a fighter but the family need all the support possible,” her uncle Tony Curran wrote on Just Giving.

“Niamh is originally from Warrenpoint Co Down, her parents Claire and Damien are from Rostrevor and Bessbrook. All donations gratefully received (sic),”

"Weʼre raising £4,000 to help my niece Niamh who has suffered a life changing injury following a balcony fall in Benalmadena Spain."

