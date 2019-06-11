Irish island of Arranmore is looking for new residents from the United States

ARRANMORE, the idyllic island 5km off the coast of Co. Donegal is looking for new residents to boost its population.

Its population has dropped to just 469 people and the island has recently written open letters to the people of the United States and Australia, urging them to relocate there.

They’re being offered the chance to swap the hustle and bustle of big cities for the calm and beauty of Arranmore.

The island has recently undergone huge technological advancement and has become the recipient of Ireland’s very first offshore digital hub.

Not only are they offering new residents the chance of a delightful place to retire to, the community is trying to make the island a more attractive place for families and business people who work remotely.

Arranmore now boasts of internet speeds that rival Dublin, London and New York City.

They list graphic designers, games developers, photographers and app developers as just some of the professionals who have made successful careers while working on the island.

In their letter to the US, they said: “Your commute, no matter where you are, will only ever be five minutes. You’ll have the best diving in Ireland on your doorstep and seafood to rival the tastiest New England chowder.

“There are fewer people here than would fit in a couple of Amtrak carriages, but enough musicians and good irish whiskey to keep the party going well into the night,” the letter continued.

The island is just five miles by three miles wide and is smattered with rocky cliffs, stretched beaches and sea caves.

Historically, traditional industries like farming and fishing have dominated the island, but they’re not enough to keep young people from leaving.

As a result, the population has been dropping rapidly for 30 years and the island is in danger of losing its structure.

The island is twinned with Beaver Island in Lake Michigan. In the 1800s, families evicted from Arranmore relocated to Beaver island and most of the residents who live there today can trace their roots back to the Irish island.

It’s hoped that with the advent of high-speed internet, which has changed the professional landscape of the island, and by reaching out to the likes of America and Australia for residents, Arranmore can attract enough people to not only keep the island’s population up, but also to transform it into one of Ireland’s most attractive places to live.