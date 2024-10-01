‘I’ve learnt so much about myself’ says Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan as shows celebrates 25 years
LOOSE WOMEN presenter Coleen Nolan admits the show has taught her “so much” about herself as the series celebrates 25 years on air.

The former singer, who was in band The Nolans with her sisters in the 1980s, has been a panellist on ITV’s all-female daytime television programme for 24 years.

She is one of 18 of the show’s panellists who took part in a photoshoot to mark the anniversary.

Four original panellists from the very first week of shows in 1999 - Jane Moore, Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha and Ruth Langsford - appear in the shoot, alongside Janet Street-Porter and Nolan, who have individually appeared in over 1000 episodes each.

Coleen Nolan features in the Loose Women silver jubilee photoshoot

Loose Women favourites Linda Robson, Denise Welch and Brenda Edwards are also among the crowd.

The ladies were photographed by Amy Brammall, wearing silver jubilee inspired sequins and sparkles, at Television Centre, London earlier this month.

Reflecting on show to date, Nolan, who was born in Blackpool to parents from Dublin, said there had been “too many” highlights to mention.

“Every week there is a memorable moment on the show, but, obviously my first time on the show, walking on as a guest for the first time was pretty nerve wracking - and dancing with Britney Spears is also up there,” she said.

As to how she has changed over that time, she said: “I'm very lucky that I've lived half my life really with Loose Women.

“I've learned so much, certainly about hair and makeup,” she laughed, “I’ve learnt that I still can't do it myself.”

She added: “I've learned that friendships are very important, and I've made some lifelong friends from the show that, if it ended tomorrow, I'd still be friends with.

“Loose Women has helped me grow as a person. It's helped me be more open about myself.

“It's made me realise how important it is to discuss and share things you know, and to not feel alone.”

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player

