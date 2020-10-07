Kildare cafe posts hilarious video showing miserable reality of outdoor dining in Ireland
News

Kildare cafe posts hilarious video showing miserable reality of outdoor dining in Ireland

A CAFE in Ireland has hilariously demonstrated the rather depressing reality of outdoor dining in Ireland, just as the country enters Level Three of Covid-19 restrictions.

PS Coffee Roasters cafe in Naas, Co. Kildare took to Facebook to poke fun at the new public health guidelines, as well as the delightful* Irish weather.

*awful

In the video, a woman is sitting outside their cafe enjoying a cup of coffee and a slice of cake in the pouring rain.

A grim sign of things to come?

Well, it doesn't seem to be dampening her spirits, not the spirits of Facebook users up and down the country, with the video receiving hundreds of shares within the first few hours.

"This is brilliant. Fair play!" Wrote one Facebook user.

"Certainly made me smile," said another.

At midnight on Tuesday, every county in Ireland moved to Level Three restrictions.

Cafes, restaurants and bars will have to close their indoor dining areas, but outdoor dining is still allowed ... which is fabulous, just as the cold winds begin to whip up!

The hospitality sector has been put under massive strain since the pandemic began, with the majority of pubs and bars around the country remaining closed for almost seven months.

Anyway, it's good to see someone sees the funny side.

