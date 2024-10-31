Laura Whitmore is to receive The Irish Post Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film, Television and Theatre

LAURA WHITMORE, presenter, actress, and model, is widely recognised for her sparky, dynamic presence on British television, not least as the former host of the wildly popular Love Island — which under Laura became a cultural phenomenon.

Her hugely successful career in the entertainment industry has come from a mix of charm, relatability and sharp interviewing skills.

On hearing that she is to receive the award, Laura said: "Wow what an honour! I’ve been very fortunate to work across television, film, radio and theatre over the last decade - areas I’m so passionate about. Leaving Ireland after college to follow opportunities was intimidating but I’ve always managed to find my community and support network wherever I go and the backbone has always been the Irish abroad, particularly in London. I’m so proud of being Irish and flying the flag in whatever country I’m working. This recognition means so much as I feel very fortunate, I get to tell stories in many forms and still have many more to tell. Thank you, it means the world to me."

Early life and education

Laura Whitmore was born in Bray, County Wicklow. She always had a huge interest in showbusiness, and was ambitious from a young age.

Laura attended Loreto Secondary School in Bray before heading to Dublin City University (DCU) to study journalism; she gained a first in her degrees.

Her background in journalism has served her well, giving her a keen eye for storytelling and the immense ability to handle sensitive interviews with consummate ease.

Breakthrough in television

Laura Whitmore’s big break came when she entered a competition, aiming to become an MTV News presenter. Her vibrant personality and natural charisma impressed the judges. She won the competition, landing a spot as a video jockey for MTV News in Europe, beating 3,000 other contenders in the process.

This role catapulted Laura into the spotlight, giving her the chance to interview high-profile celebrities and cover some of the biggest entertainment events around the world. For several years, the Wicklow woman travelled extensively for MTV, covering events such as MTV Europe Music Awards and building a reputation as an engaging yet incisive presenter.

Career in Britain

In 2011, Laura made a shift to ITV, joining I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! NOW! as a co-host alongside Joe Swash and Russell Kane. The show, the companion series to I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, introduced her to a broader UK audience.

Her easy rapport with her co-hosts and quick wit helped make the show a mega hit, and she remained with it until 2015.

During this time, Laura also worked on several other projects, including co-hosting The Brits Are Coming, the nominations show for the BRIT Awards, and presenting for The Hot Desk and This Morning. Each new role expanded her reach and demonstrated her versatility, whether interviewing musicians or covering red carpet events.

Strictly and The Eurovision Song Contest are also on that packed CV.

Quite simply, she was now a mainstay on British television.

Love Island and mainstream fame

Laura Whitmore’s career reached new heights when she was announced as the new host of Love Island in 2020, following the untimely death of her friend and former host Caroline Flack. Whitmore’s selection was widely praised; she brought warmth, humour, and a comforting presence to the role during a difficult time for the show and its fans. The reality dating show, known for its drama, controversies, and highly publicised relationships, had become a cultural phenomenon in the UK, and hosting it was both a challenge and an opportunity for Whitmore to reach an even larger audience.

Her role on Love Island wasn’t without its challenges. She navigated the pressures of hosting a show that constantly attracted intense media scrutiny, particularly regarding the well-being of its contestants. Whitmore was vocal about her views on mental health and online bullying, often using her platform to advocate for kindness and respect. Her approach brought a more compassionate tone to the show, particularly in her interviews with eliminated contestants, where she encouraged reflection and understanding over sensationalism.

Laura hosted Love Island until 2022, citing the intense pressures and logistical demands as reasons for stepping down. Her departure sparked conversations around the mental and emotional toll that high-profile media roles can have, especially in a time when social media criticism can be relentless.

Beyond television: acting and podcasting

Laura’s career isn’t limited to television hosting. She has also explored acting, taking on roles that showcase her talents beyond presenting. In 2019, she starred in the West End production of Not Dead Enough, a crime thriller by Peter James. The play was well-received, and Whitmore’s performance was praised, showing her versatility and her ability to move seamlessly between genres and formats. Acting, she has said, is something she would like to explore further as her career progresses.

In addition to her television work, Laura Whitmore has made a name for herself in the world of podcasting. She launched her own podcast Castaway in 2020. The podcast features Whitmore interviewing guests from the worlds of entertainment, sports, and media, discussing their favourite podcasts and offering a glimpse into their lives and personalities. Her guests have included famous figures like Daisy May Cooper, Deborah Frances-White, and Niall Horan. Through Castaway, Whitmore has created a space for meaningful, engaging conversations, showcasing her skills as a listener and interviewer.

Laura has used her platform to support various causes, particularly issues related to mental health, women’s rights, and equality, and the environment. She has been open about her experiences with mental health struggles and the pressures of fame, advocating for kindness online and promoting mental health resources. In 2021, she published her first book, No One Can Change Your Life Except for You, a blend of memoir and self-help guide offering insights and advice on topics like self-worth, resilience, and confidence. The book was well-received, resonating with readers who appreciated Whitmore’s honesty and relatability.

Laura Whitmore is also an advocate for sustainable fashion, often promoting eco-friendly brands and encouraging conscious consumerism. Her advocacy for the environment, along with her vocal support for gender equality and mental health awareness, has earned her respect beyond her work in entertainment, positioning her as a positive role model.

Looking to the Future

With a successful career in television, a growing podcast, and a book under her belt, Laura Whitmore continues to be a force in the entertainment industry. She has hinted at wanting to explore more acting roles and has expressed interest in furthering her advocacy work, particularly in areas related to mental health and women’s rights.

As it happens, Laura was born on May 4th, or Star Wars Day as it’s commonly known. May the Force continue to be with her!

