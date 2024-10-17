Laura Whitmore camouflaged in stunning new body art campaign promoting the need for self-care

PRESENTER Laura Whitmore is the focus of a stunning new campaign promoting gentle living and the importance of self-care.

The former Love Island presenter features in a new podcast being launched this week by the haircare brand Timotei.

The Irishwoman, who was born in Dublin but raised in Wicklow, is one of five stars to be interviewed for the podcast, which is titled A Gentle Start: The Showercast.

The mother-of-one, who is married to Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling, is the first guest on the podcast serieis, in which she talks about regaining control of her life after a high-profile media career and speaking up in the workplace.

"In my busy life, it's essential to embrace gentle living and take time for self-care,” Whitmore said this week.

“Whether it's a calming bath, a hair mask, or a peaceful walk with my dog, these simple acts help me reset,” she added.

“I loved sharing my morning routine on the podcast and discussing personal challenges, like learning to speak up at work."

In order to promote the new podcast, Whitmore took part in an epic advertising campaign which saw her painted by the world-renowned artist Carolyn Roper.

An eight-hour session saw the presenter camouflaged among Timothy grass, rosemary, and jasmine, and later reclining in a roll-top bath.

The shoot was created by Timotei to “highlight the importance of gentle living”.

The podcast series, which is designed to be enjoyed during the duration of a 10-minute shower, follows research by Timotei that reveals 86 per cent of people in Britain have explored practicing ‘gentle living’ – the trend to manage modern pressures that involves being kind, calm, and soft.

The study of 2,000 adults showed the top areas for embracing this way of thinking were in nature and when taking a bath or shower.

"Our research shows many British adults struggle with the fast pace of modern life and need time for self-care,” Cleo Hector, Timotei’s Marketing Manager, said.

“Getting outside with nature and slowing down can make a difference,' he added.

"We are being more conscious with our choices in life. What we consume, and how we do it.

"Whether it’s becoming more sustainable or tuning into our podcast A Gentle Start: The Showercast, embracing gentle living helps you reset.

“Even small moments, like a peaceful shower, can recharge and restore balance in daily life."

Other stars who feature in the podcast series are Amber Gill, Martine McCutcheon, Chessie King and Ashley James.