List naming Irish priests convicted of sex abuse published online

A LIST of more than 70 members of the clergy in Ireland who have been convicted of abuse has been published online.

The publication by international group BishopAccountability.org comes on the eve of Pope Francis' visit to Ireland later this week.

It represents the first time paedophile Irish priests have been named and shamed to the Irish public.

However, BishopAccountability said the names - lifted from media sources and Irish State reports - represent "only about 6%" of the total number of clergy accused of sexual abuse.

On Monday, the Pope issued a letter addressing accusations of sexual abuse made against priests - the first time a Pontiff has publicly commented on the controversy.

"With shame and repentance, we acknowledge as an ecclesial community that we were not where we should have been, that we did not act in a timely manner, realising the magnitude and the gravity of the damage done to so many lives," he said.

"We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them."

Names

BishopAccountability's list includes the names of notorious paedophiles such as Brendan Smyth, Daniel Curran, Sean Fortune and Ivan Payne, but also documents other less well-known abusers.

However, the group stressed that some 1,331 Irish priests and nuns had been accused of sex abuse since January 1975.

A total of 3,394 allegations were reported but just 82 priests and religious from congregations were convicted of an offence.

In a statement, BishopAccountability said: "We hope that this Irish database will encourage an open debate about how societies balance an accused person's privacy rights against a child’s right to be safe and the public’s right to know.

"The clergy named in this database constitute a small percentage – approximately 6% - of the total number of accused priests known to the Irish church.

"According to an analysis by researcher and survivor advocate Mark Vincent Healy of the audits by the National Board for Safeguarding Children, more than 1,300 clergy have been reported to Irish dioceses and religious orders since 1975".

BishopAccountability has already published three databases profiling convicted abusers in the United States, Argentina and Chile.

The organisation said there were "various reasons" as to why more abusive Irish priests had not been brought to justice.

It added: "Some may still be in ministry; others may have left the priesthood and now live in unsuspecting communities.

"What are the implications of such significant concealment for the safety of children? For the Irish citizen’s understanding of the clergy abuse crisis? For the behavior of the church, most of whose misdeeds are not yet known?

"For the thousands of survivors whose perpetrators are not known except to them personally, to their great cost?"