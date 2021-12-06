WATCH: Gardaí perform 'Amazing Grace' in touching tribute to lost loved ones

MEMBERS OF An Garda Síochána have led a touching tribute to all those who have lost loved ones in the coronavirus pandemic with a rendition of Amazing Grace.

Members of the Garda band took a break from policing to perform-- while maintaining social distance-- the 18th century hymn in a Dublin park today, 21 April.

The five members dedicated the piece to everyone who has lost loved ones to the disease, including two members of the Garda band who have lost family members in recent days.

An Garda Síochána shared the poignant tribute on their official Facebook page, with a spokesperson writing:

"The Garda band taking a break from checkpoint duty, would like to dedicate this piece to their two Garda Band colleagues who have lost family members and all members of the public who have lost loved ones due to Covid 19."

The heart-wrenching tribute drew comments of love and support from people on social media, with many offering their condolences to the families and friends of those who have passed.

Earlier this month, two members of An Garda Síochána's band were filmed performing a traditional Irish tune while taking a break from regular policing, with one member on the piano and another on the tin whistle-- you can check that out here.