Man charged with murder after Irishwoman attacked at London property

A MAN has been charged with the murder of an Irishwoman who was found with stab wounds at a property in south London.

Margaret ‘Marie’ Cunningham was found with stab wounds at a property in Greenland Quay in Rotherhithe on November 29.

She was taken to hospital, where she later died from her injuries, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed in a statement.

The 57-year-old, who grew up in Co. Wicklow, where she attended Holy Faith Convent in Greystones before going on to study at Bray Technical College, had been living in London for a number of years.

Officers have since arrested a man in Rotherhithe.

“Andrew Cunningham, 61 has since been charged with murder in connection with this investigation,” the police force confirmed.

He appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court yesterday (December 2).