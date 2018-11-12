Man dies from rabies after being bitten by cat in Morocco

A MAN has died after contracting rabies during a trip to Morocco.

Public Health England (PHE) confirmed the man, who is a UK resident, was infected by the disease after being bitten by a cat.

No other details have been released at this time though PHE was keen to stress that there was no risk to the wider public.

Health workers and those in close contact with the deceased are now being assessed for rabies with a vaccination on offer if necessary.

PHE nevertheless issued a warning to travellers over the incident.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisations at PHE, said: "This is an important reminder of the precautions people should take when travelling to countries where rabies is present.

"If you are bitten, scratched or licked by an animal you must wash the wound or site of exposure with plenty of soap and water and seek medical advice without delay.

"There is no risk to the wider public in relation to this case but, as a precautionary measure, health workers and close contacts are being assessed and offered vaccination when necessary."

A rare but very serious infection of the brain and nerves, rabies is usually caught from the bite or scratch of an infected animal.

Symptoms include a headache, a temperature of 38C (100.4F) or above, discomfort at the site of the bite and a general feeling of anxiety.

Rabies has been found throughout the world, particularly in Asia, Africa, and Central and South America but is not found in the UK except in a small number of wild bats.

Between 20000 and 2017, there were five cases of UK residents becoming infected with rabies after "animal exposures abroad"

The last recorded rabies case in Britain was in 2012, where a UK resident was bitten by a dog in South Asia.