Man dies from rabies after being bitten by cat in Morocco
News

Man dies from rabies after being bitten by cat in Morocco

A MAN has died after contracting rabies during a trip to Morocco.

Public Health England (PHE) confirmed the man, who is a UK resident, was infected by the disease after being bitten by a cat.

No other details have been released at this time though PHE was keen to stress that there was no risk to the wider public.

Health workers and those in close contact with the deceased are now being assessed for rabies with a vaccination on offer if necessary.

PHE nevertheless issued a warning to travellers over the incident.

Advertisement

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisations at PHE, said: "This is an important reminder of the precautions people should take when travelling to countries where rabies is present.

"If you are bitten, scratched or licked by an animal you must wash the wound or site of exposure with plenty of soap and water and seek medical advice without delay.

"There is no risk to the wider public in relation to this case but, as a precautionary measure, health workers and close contacts are being assessed and offered vaccination when necessary."

A rare but very serious infection of the brain and nerves, rabies is usually caught from the bite or scratch of an infected animal.

Symptoms include a headache, a temperature of 38C (100.4F) or above, discomfort at the site of the bite and a general feeling of anxiety.

Advertisement

Rabies has been found throughout the world, particularly in Asia, Africa, and Central and South America but is not found in the UK except in a small number of wild bats.

Between 20000 and 2017, there were five cases of UK residents becoming infected with rabies after "animal exposures abroad"

The last recorded rabies case in Britain was in 2012, where a UK resident was bitten by a dog in South Asia.

See More: Rabies, Travelling

Related

Met Eireann forecasts more rain across Ireland - but there's better news for the weekend
News 5 hours ago

Met Eireann forecasts more rain across Ireland - but there's better news for the weekend

By: Jack Beresford

Referee left bruised and bloodied following alleged assault at soccer match in Westmeath
News 6 hours ago

Referee left bruised and bloodied following alleged assault at soccer match in Westmeath

By: Jack Beresford

Massive search launched after kitesurfer reported missing in Co. Kerry
News 18 hours ago

Massive search launched after kitesurfer reported missing in Co. Kerry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Area evacuated after suspicious device found in Drogheda, Co. Louth
News 22 hours ago

Area evacuated after suspicious device found in Drogheda, Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

Girl in critical condition as 20 injured in London bus crash, driver arrested
News 23 hours ago

Girl in critical condition as 20 injured in London bus crash, driver arrested

By: Gerard Donaghy

President Higgins pays tribute to Irish who died in World War One during Armistice Day commemorations
News 1 day ago

President Higgins pays tribute to Irish who died in World War One during Armistice Day commemorations

By: Gerard Donaghy

Actor Mahershala Ali ‘hurt’ after co-star Viggo Mortensen uses N-word at Q&A
News 1 day ago

Actor Mahershala Ali ‘hurt’ after co-star Viggo Mortensen uses N-word at Q&A

By: Gerard Donaghy

Elderly couple grabbed and thrown by burglars in ‘horrific’ Co. Down attack
News 1 day ago

Elderly couple grabbed and thrown by burglars in ‘horrific’ Co. Down attack

By: Gerard Donaghy