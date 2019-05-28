Meet Yewande Biala, the Irish scientist set to win hearts and minds on Love Island 2019
Meet Yewande Biala, the Irish scientist set to win hearts and minds on Love Island 2019

NOT BEING funny, but she’s definitely our type on paper, you know what I mean?

Summer is fast approaching and for reality TV fans that can only mean one thing: another sun-kissed series of Love Island.

A whole three months of tanned and toned young men and women cracking on, mugging off and all-round grafting in the name of light entertainment.

And while the will-they-won’t-they sun, sea and sex-a-thon isn’t to everyone’s tastes, Irish viewers have an extra reason to tune in this time around.

Meet Yewande Biala, the 23-year-old scientist from Dublin looking to couple up on the show and stake a claim for reality TV stardom.

Biala graduated from Athlone Institute of Technology with a First Class Honours degree in science in 2016.

She is also the first Irish person to appear in the original line up for the hit show.

“I’m a scientist, which is a unique job. I think people may be surprised,” she said

"Every time I say that I’m a scientist, people are shocked. I think there are loads of intelligent people on reality television, last year we had Dr Alex and the year before we had Camilla Thurlow in the villa.”

Biala has opened up about her strengths and weaknesses going into the villa.

"I’m a tad dramatic and I can be lazy,” she said.

“I am a terrible flirt but I’m such a girly girl and I can’t imagine stealing someone’s man in there. I don’t think I’d be that type but never say never.”

Biala already boasts 17,600 followers on Instagram and lives her life by the motto “If you're always trying to be normal you will never know how amazing you can be”.

As they might say in the Villa: “That new girl’s a right sort."

