Memorial to children who died in church care removed ahead of Pope's visit
A mural commemorating those who died in church care in Dublin's Temple Bar has been taken down just two days before Pope Francis' arrival.

Photographs emerged on Twitter early this morning of the 'Somebody's Child' memorial being covered up with green coverings.

The image was shared by Dublin Independent Councillor Mannix Flynn.

The memorial lists the names and birthdates of children who died in care in Ireland. The children's names are listed and below them are empty silver nameplates to mark those children who were not properly buried or known.

The list includes the names of the 796 children who died in care at St Mary’s Mother and Baby home in Tuam, Co Galway.

Cllr Flynn had originally put protective netting around the mural, and claims it was torn down overnight.

Writing in his blog, Flynn said he would be erecting a new piece at 9am this morning and that it will be finished later today.

It is unclear who covered up the memorial.

