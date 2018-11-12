MET EIREANN is forecasting another week of torrential rain across Ireland though temperatures are expected to be milder than normal for this time of year.

But while the working week is expected to be a cold and wet one, there's potentially better news on the horizon for the weekend.

Monday is expected to be showery with occasional sunny breaks. "Dry for a time across north Leinster and Ulster, but scattered showers elsewhere will become more widespread this afternoon and evening," the Met Eireann forecast reads.

"Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery with a risk of hail. Mostly moderate southerly breezes, will veer southwest this evening and freshen. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius.Some further scattered showers about early tonight, but they will become increasingly isolated with long clear spells developing. Southwesterly breezes will ease off, and back southerly by morning. Rather cold, with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees Celsius."

While Tuesday will see some sunny spells, there will also be outbreaks of rain in western areas and highs of 10c to 14c before the evening brings more rain and a risk of flooding in some regions.

"Mild and breezy on Tuesday night with outbreaks of rain spreading countrywide. Some heavy falls will occur, especially in western and southern coastal counties, particularly about high ground, with spot flooding likely," Met Eireann said. "Moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, will be strong to near gale on coasts. Minimum temperatures of 9C to 12C will occur early in the night, rising 12C to 15C by dawn.

"Wednesday will start out dull, damp and breezy but rather mild with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heavy in places with spot flooding likely in parts of the west and south. The rain will gradually become lighter and patchier through the day and longer drier intervals will develop, especially away from southern and western coastal counties. Top temperatures 13C to 15C in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, strong at times in the coastal fringes."

"Mild and misty on Wednesday night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing, mainly in southern and western counties. Drier elsewhere with some clear breaks developing and patches of mist and fog. Southerly winds will decrease moderate over land and back southeast, but will continue strong to near gale and gusty near Atlantic coasts. Lows of 9C to 12C."

While Thursday is set to be "often cloudy with occasional rain and drizzle in parts of the east and south but a lot of dry weather too with occasional bright spells" a spell of "more persistent rain looks likely to affect Atlantic coastal counties." A gusty south to southeast breeze will bring maximum temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with drizzle and mist expected on Thursday night.

While Friday is expected to be dry and cloudy with occasional drizzle in the southern coast, there's better news on the horizon for the weekend. "Present indications suggest mainly dry conditions over the weekend but rather large uncertainty with regard to cloud amounts," Met Eireann forecasts.

"Sunday looking like the sunnier of the two days at this stage. Temperatures will likely remain a little above average for November but a little less mild than preceding days with somewhat cooler nights. Winds will be light to moderate easterly or southeasterly in direction."

A cool, windy, bright and, most crucially, dry weekend could yet be on the cards.