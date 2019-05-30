PIERCE BROSNAN has opened up about the deep sadness he still feels for the passing of his Mrs Doubtfire co-star Robin Williams.

Williams passed away in tragic circumstances back in 2014 but his memory lives on through his friends, family and co-stars like Brosnan.

Mrs Doubtfire gave the Irishman his first big break in Hollywood, with the 007 actor playing the new boyfriend of Williams’s character’s ex-wife in the film.

Speaking frankly about Williams in an interview with Esquire, Brosnan admitted the comedian and actor’s death “still hurts”.

"His humanity was so far reaching, and joy of people, and love of life, bountiful,” he said.

“Oh, Robin, still, his passing still hurts deeply. I miss him."

He recalled the moment he was taken to meet Williams for the first time on the set of the film and was greeted by the star in his full Mrs Doubtfire prosthetics.

"They said, 'Do you want to meet Robin Williams?' I said, 'Yeah, sure.' I went into the makeup trailer and Robin was there.

“He was sitting at the end of the trailer in his Hawaiian shirt and his big hairy arms, and his hairy legs coming out of his cargo pants. But he had the head of Mrs. Doubtfire.

"He said, 'Pierce. Oh Pierce. Oh, you're so handsome. Oh, look at ya, Pierce. Oh, give us a kiss. Come here, give us a hug.' "

Brosnan also spoke of his admiration for Daniel Craig, the actor who replaced him as James Bond.

The 66-year-old played 007 in GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day before Craig took the reins for Casino Royale.

And while Brosnan was keen to stress the franchise is not his "circus", he was full of praise for Craig for taking up the role for the fifth and final time in the yet-to-be-named blockbuster 'Bond 25'.

He told Esquire: "Not my monkey, not my circus. I must say, I do admire Daniel, as in Craig. I admire him for his work, his Bond movies. He's such a great actor. He's done such a magnificent job."