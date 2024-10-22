New direct flights from Ireland to Las Vegas begin departing this week
News

New direct flights from Ireland to Las Vegas begin departing this week

A NEW Aer Lingus route connecting Ireland and Nevada will take off this week.

The nation’s first direct flight from Dublin to Nevada will operate three times a week from October 25.

"Aer Lingus is bringing this iconic destination to Irish customers seeking an escape to the winter sun." said Aer Lingus' Chief Executive Officer, Lynne Embleton.

"In addition to the warm climate, Las Vegas is renowned for being one of the greatest entertainment capitals in the world, famous for its shows, concerts, sports events and natural wonders,” she added.

“It is a long-held ambition of ours to fly to Las Vegas. The launch of this new Aer Lingus route is a significant moment for us and our customers. ''

The Nevada tourist board has welcomed the commencement of the new route this week, claiming the connection between the state and Ireland go back many years.

“Nevada holds many notable connections with Ireland stemming from the 1850s where settlers flocked to the state to find their fortune in silver and gold,” they said in a statement.

“Within a decade of the discovery of the Comstock Lode in 1859 - the most profitable mineral deposits in American history - roughly a third of the residents of Virginia City were Irish-born or Irish descendants.

“Today, Irish connections are recognised across the state, including leading arts and entertainment group - Shamrock Productions based in Reno, hosting Irish dance and music performances year-round.”

The new route will run until April 2025, bringing people from Ireland to Nevada on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Aer Lingus’ new direct service, which opens the door for Irish travellers to explore the countless experiences Nevada has to offer,” Rafael Villanueva, CEO of Travel Nevada, said.

“Our state is full of surprises, from exciting new developments and attractions to our 10 themed road trips, each showcasing the wide-open wonder of Nevada,” he added.

“Whether visitors are drawn to art and culture, intrigued by alien lore, or eager to experience the Wild West spirit in our rural towns, there’s a road trip here for everyone.

“We look forward to welcoming a new wave of Irish travellers to ‘Get a Little Out There’ and discover Nevada’s offbeat and unforgettable adventures.”

Return trip fares from Dublin to Nevada start from €499 in economy.

