Nightclubs to close in Northern Ireland from 26 December

Nightclubs are to close on St Stephen's Day at 6am, the Northern Ireland Executive has decided, with indoor standing at events also prohibited.

Dancing will also be prohibited in hospitality venues, but this will not apply to weddings.

From 27 December, hospitality will return to table service only, with no more than six people allowed to sit at one table together. Again, the measure will not apply to wedding or civil partnership celebrations.

Stormont ministers met for more than four hours yesterday to agree measures to tackle rising Covid cases.

People will also be urged to limit meetings inside private homes to no more than three households, but students returning home will be part of their original household.

Sporting events can continue with no restrictions, but this will be reviewed on 30 December. Guidance is that those travelling to sporting events should not share cars.

The work from home message is to be reiterated, with legislation to require two metre social distancing in the workplace or provide alternative mitigations.

Ministers said they will keep the measures under review.

First Minister Paul Givan said the new restrictions were "balanced and proportionate and based on where we are today."