Nun dazzles baseball fans with impressive tricks and sensational first pitch
News

Nun dazzles baseball fans with impressive tricks and sensational first pitch

A CATHOLIC nun has become an internet sensation after impressing Major League Baseball fans with the perfect first pitch.

Marian Catholic's Sister Mary Jo Sobiek took to the field ahead of the White Sox's game with the Royals last Saturday to deliver the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Invited to pitch as part of Marian Catholic High School night, Sister Mary had been in training for the throw-of-a-lifetime.

And practice certainly made perfect, with Sister Mary's entertaining on-field tricks and perfect curveball proving a hit.

It was throw that the White Sox later described on Twitter as "one of the most impressive first pitches of all time."

Advertisement

"That was awesome," Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito (who caught Sister Mary Jo's pitch) added. "She threw a perfect pitch."

White Sox Manager Rick Renteria, spoke in equally glowing terms.

"She was pretty good actually," he told. "We talked to her a little bit but before we were talking to her, she was talking to someone and she wanted to warm up. She had a mitt and a ball. She gave him the mitt. She stepped back at about 45 feet and threw a bullet."

The Sox certainly could have done with her skills - they ended up losing 3-1 to the Cardinals.

Advertisement

See More: Baseball, Baseball Nun, Sister Mary Jo Sobiek

Related

Irish man who streaked at baseball game for $80 bet faces deportation
News 2 weeks ago

Irish man who streaked at baseball game for $80 bet faces deportation

By: Ryan Price

First Irish-born Major League Baseball player in 73 years enjoys winning debut
News 3 months ago

First Irish-born Major League Baseball player in 73 years enjoys winning debut

By: Irish Post

Woman arrested after 'crashing car into gates of Government Buildings' in Dublin
News 1 hour ago

Woman arrested after 'crashing car into gates of Government Buildings' in Dublin

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Deckchairs, mobility scooters and selfie sticks among items banned from Phoenix Park mass
News 35 minutes ago

Deckchairs, mobility scooters and selfie sticks among items banned from Phoenix Park mass

By: Jack Beresford

'I despair for Ireland and what it has become' - Journalist Gemma O'Doherty throws her hat in the Irish presidential race
News 1 hour ago

'I despair for Ireland and what it has become' - Journalist Gemma O'Doherty throws her hat in the Irish presidential race

By: Ryan Price

Several Northern Irish families trapped in Indian floods
News 2 hours ago

Several Northern Irish families trapped in Indian floods

By: Ryan Price

Giant drive-thru confession box appears in Dublin ahead of Pope visit
News 1 day ago

Giant drive-thru confession box appears in Dublin ahead of Pope visit

By: Jack Beresford

Nearly half of Irish adults hate the Rose of Tralee
News 1 day ago

Nearly half of Irish adults hate the Rose of Tralee

By: Jack Beresford