A CATHOLIC nun has become an internet sensation after impressing Major League Baseball fans with the perfect first pitch.

Marian Catholic's Sister Mary Jo Sobiek took to the field ahead of the White Sox's game with the Royals last Saturday to deliver the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Invited to pitch as part of Marian Catholic High School night, Sister Mary had been in training for the throw-of-a-lifetime.

And practice certainly made perfect, with Sister Mary's entertaining on-field tricks and perfect curveball proving a hit.

It was throw that the White Sox later described on Twitter as "one of the most impressive first pitches of all time."

"That was awesome," Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito (who caught Sister Mary Jo's pitch) added. "She threw a perfect pitch."

White Sox Manager Rick Renteria, spoke in equally glowing terms.

"She was pretty good actually," he told. "We talked to her a little bit but before we were talking to her, she was talking to someone and she wanted to warm up. She had a mitt and a ball. She gave him the mitt. She stepped back at about 45 feet and threw a bullet."

One of the most impressive first pitches of all time. 😱 pic.twitter.com/PA7M4iC9X5 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 18, 2018

The Sox certainly could have done with her skills - they ended up losing 3-1 to the Cardinals.