A YOUNG woman has gone viral after sharing the disturbing message handed to her by a man who followed her for half a mile down a busy street.

Twitter user @hellonicola_ shared an image of the disturbing note, scribbled on a piece of paper and passed to her by a 20-year-old man in London.

According to the woman’s social media post, the man followed her for half a mile down a busy street before cornering her in a Pret at 8:30am in the morning.

Fortunately, she spotted a male colleague in the coffee shop who succeeded in scaring him away, though not before he handed her the scribbled note.

The note, which lacks basic punctuation and spelling, can be read in the tweet below - but readers should be advised it contains graphic and disturbing descriptions of sexual contact.

It's a taste of the kind of nightmare scenario many Irish families with friends or family working in cities abroad no doubt envision and paints a worrying image of life for women working in busy metropolitan areas.

Writing alongside the disturbing note, @hellonicola_ said: “Tell me again about how women over react and don’t have the right to be absolutelty terrified of men, and I’ll show you the note a man followed me half a mile into a Pret to give me at 8:30 AM.”

Tell me again about how women over react and don’t have the right to be absolutelty terrified of men, and I’ll show you the note a man followed me half a mile into a Pret to give me at 8:30 AM pic.twitter.com/RCGRJgnJGv — nicola ✨ (@hellonicola_) May 30, 2019

The tweet received a huge response online, having been retweeted and liked more than 3,000 times already.

Despite @hellonicola_ receiving lots of support and praise for highlighting such a concerning incident, a few misguided voices were quick to highlight how such behaviour did not reflect all men, while some even claimed the incident never happened.

@hellonicola_ dismissed those suggestions though, going on to reveal that the incident occurred at rush hour somewhere around Shoreditch High Street and that she was wearing plain leggings and a t-shirt at the time.

She ended her tweet with a powerful and important message for women everywhere: “Dont ever let anyone tell you this stuff happens bc you weren’t careful enough.”