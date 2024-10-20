'Predatory, dangerous and opportunistic': Man jailed for making and taking indecent images of children
News

'Predatory, dangerous and opportunistic': Man jailed for making and taking indecent images of children

Liam Paul McKinnon sent indecent photographs of children that he had taken to an undercover police officer (Image: Nottinghamshire Police)

A MAN who admitted to making and taking indecent images of children has been jailed for more than three years.

Liam Paul McKinnon, 38, used an online file-sharing platform to engage with someone he believed was an adult with a sexual interest in children.

However, McKinnon was actually communicating with an undercover police officer and was subsequently arrested.

"I am pleased to see Liam McKinnon sent to prison and I hope it provides the people affected by his crimes with some closure, though no sentence could truly make up for how violated they will have felt having these photos taken of them," said Detective Constable Abi Jones.

Threats to police

In July this year, McKinnon sent the undercover officer an indecent video of a child that he’d obtained online as well as indecent photographs of children that he had taken himself.

McKinnon expressed an interest in trading images during the chat and also stated that he had considered contact offending, however, at the present time felt it was 'too risky'.

He was arrested in Corby on July 18 and later charged with making indecent images of children, distributing indecent images of children, taking indecent images of children and voyeurism.

During his police interview, McKinnon became extremely volatile.

He made threats of violence towards officers if they didn't stop reading out the transcript of his online conversation and ended the interview early.

McKinnon, previously of Ashley Avenue, Corby, pleaded guilty to all of the offences against him when he appeared at Northampton Crown Court on August 30.

He returned to the same court on October 11, where he was was sentenced to three years and two months in prison.

'Predatory'

DC Jones, of Northamptonshire Police's Online Child Abuse Investigation Unit (OCAIU) welcomed the custodial sentence handed to McKinnon.

"He has shown himself to be a predatory, dangerous and opportunistic offender, and shown real intent to sexually abuse young children," she said.

"He is thankfully now behind bars and I hope that news reassures the public.

"All of us in the OCAIU are passionate about protecting children and we will use every available means in order to do that.

"We don't just wait for the offenders to come to us, we proactively look for them as we have done here and we will continue working hard to ensure more people like Liam McKinnon are brought to justice."

See More: Corby, Northamptonshire

Related

Man who used holidaymaker as 'cash cow' before killing him is found guilty of murder
News 8 months ago

Man who used holidaymaker as 'cash cow' before killing him is found guilty of murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Fein want RTÉ apology over Patrick Kielty's 'traitors' joke on Late Late Show
News 1 hour ago

Sinn Fein want RTÉ apology over Patrick Kielty's 'traitors' joke on Late Late Show

By: Gerard Donaghy

Wife of Tory councillor jailed for inciting racial hatred with social media post after Southport killings
News 2 hours ago

Wife of Tory councillor jailed for inciting racial hatred with social media post after Southport killings

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Teenager in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Antrim
News 9 hours ago

Teenager in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Music superstar Siobhan Fahey to receive major award
News 2 days ago

Music superstar Siobhan Fahey to receive major award

By: Irish Post

Top-tier venue for The Irish Post Awards 2024
News 2 days ago

Top-tier venue for The Irish Post Awards 2024

By: Irish Post

Fans launch petition to bring back London Irish Rugby Club
News 2 days ago

Fans launch petition to bring back London Irish Rugby Club

By: Fiona Audley

Nottingham Forest star Andrew Omobamidele reveals racist abuse he faced in Ireland
News 2 days ago

Nottingham Forest star Andrew Omobamidele reveals racist abuse he faced in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley