President Biden joins tributes after Golden Girl Betty White passes away, aged 99

White pictured in 2015 at the TMA Heller Awards in Century City, California (Image: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Talent Managers Association)

American President Joe Biden was among those paying tribute to Betty White, after the Golden Girls actress died at the age of 99.

White passed away at her Los Angeles home on New Year's Eve, less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.

President Biden described White as a "cultural icon", while journalist Dan Rather said she was "a spirit of goodness and hope".

Others paying tribute included Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama and Mel Brooks.

Although best known for her appearance in the popular '80s sitcom, White had worked in the entertainment industry since the 1940s.

Starting out on radio after serving in the American Women's Voluntary Services during World War II, she then moved into variety shows and sitcoms.

She was a regular on talk shows and game shows throughout the 1960s and beyond, which would earn her the unofficial title of the First Lady of Game Shows.

Meanwhile, her role as Sue Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 1970s earned her two Emmy Awards.

The Golden Girls premiered in 1985 and ran for seven years, earning her seven more Emmy nominations for her portrayal of naïve Rose Nylund.

She continued to appear on television until her death, including a regular role in Hot in Cleveland and recurring roles in Boston Legal and That ‘70s Show.

Betty White, left, and fellow Golden Girls stars Rue McClanahan and Bea Arthur accept the Pop Culture Award at the 2008 TV Land Awards (Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TV Land)

She also had cameo appearances in 30 Rock, The Middle and Malcolm in the Middle.

Meanwhile, her film credits include 1999's Lake Placid and The Proposal in 2009, while she appeared alongside Sigourney Weaver and Jamie Lee Curtis in 2010's You Again.

White is survived by her three stepchildren from her marriage to Allen Ludden, who died in 1981.

