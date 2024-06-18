President Higgins hosts Bloomsday garden party promoting love of reading
News

President Higgins hosts Bloomsday garden party promoting love of reading

A BLOOMSDAY garden party hosted by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina saw members of the public invited to Áras an Uachtaráin to celebrate the work of James Joyce.

A raft of librarians were among those on the guestlist, as the President sought to use the occasion to highlight the importance of libraries and promoting reading.

President Higgins and Sabina hosted the garden party celebrating Bloomsday 2024

Held annually, June 16 marks Bloomsday in Ireland. It is celebrated across the country and by Irish people across the globe.

June 16, 1904 is the date immortalised in James Joyce’s 1922 novel Ulysses and the day is named after the book’s protagonist Leopold Bloom.

Bloomsday falls on June 16 each year - the date immortalised in James Joyce’s 1922 novel Ulysses

Each year, President Higgins hosts a special garden party event to celebrate the work of James Joyce.

At this year’s event, which was MC'd by Seán Rocks and included addresses by President Higgins and the historian and trade unionist Dr John Callow, there was a South Dublin County Council mobile library in the grounds throughout the duration of the party.

See More: Bloomsday, President Higgins

Related

Imelda May and Emma Dabiri set to perform at Bloomsday Festival in London
News 6 days ago

Imelda May and Emma Dabiri set to perform at Bloomsday Festival in London

By: Fiona Audley

30-hour-long production of James Joyce's Ulysses to air today for Bloomsday
News 3 years ago

30-hour-long production of James Joyce's Ulysses to air today for Bloomsday

By: Rachael O'Connor

Celebrities celebrate James Joyce and WB Yeats in London
News 9 years ago

Celebrities celebrate James Joyce and WB Yeats in London

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Three women avoid jail over aiding man accused of rape and murder of young woman
News 1 day ago

Three women avoid jail over aiding man accused of rape and murder of young woman

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid to 'kind and pleasant' teen who died following Co. Fermanagh collision
News 2 days ago

Tributes paid to 'kind and pleasant' teen who died following Co. Fermanagh collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish writer Cónal Creedon wins global cultural award for his ‘insightful and entertaining words’
Entertainment 4 days ago

Irish writer Cónal Creedon wins global cultural award for his ‘insightful and entertaining words’

By: Fiona Audley

Airlines and airports sign zero tolerance pact on unruly passengers following rise in incidents
News 4 days ago

Airlines and airports sign zero tolerance pact on unruly passengers following rise in incidents

By: Fiona Audley

Irish crime writer Liz Nugent shortlisted for prestigious industry prize
Entertainment 4 days ago

Irish crime writer Liz Nugent shortlisted for prestigious industry prize

By: Fiona Audley