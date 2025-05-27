Remains found on farm identified as missing Michael Gaine
News

Remains found on farm identified as missing Michael Gaine

HUMAN remains found on a farm in Co. Kerry have been confirmed to be those of missing Michael Gaine.

The 56-year-old farmer was reported missing from his home near Kenmare in Co. Kerry on Friday, March 21, having last been seen in the town the previous day.

On April 29, gardaí reclassified the case as a homicide investigation and resumed search operations on lands at Carrig East in Kenmare, where a crime scene was declared.

Michael Gaine was last seen in Kennare in March (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

On May 17 a preliminary examination of the scene uncovered human remains.

Since then, the area has been searched by specialist teams, including members of the Garda (Irish police) Technical Bureau, assisted by local garda search teams and the Irish Defence Forces.

A man in his 50s, who was arrested last Sunday on suspicion of Mr Gaine's murder, was later released without charge.

He has denied any involvement in the farmer's disappearance.

On May 25 gardaí confirmed the identification of Mr Gaine's remains in a statement.

"Human remains found at farmland at Carrig East, Kenmare have been identified as being the remains of Michael Gaine,” they said.

"Gardaí continue to appeal to the public for assistance in this investigation,” they added.

"The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána."

See More: Farmer, Human Remains, Kerry, Michael Gaine, Missing

Related

Army called in as search for missing farmer Michael Gaine moves to 'high open land'
News 1 month ago

Army called in as search for missing farmer Michael Gaine moves to 'high open land'

By: Fiona Audley

‘Extreme concern’ for wellbeing of missing farmer last seen on Thursday
News 2 months ago

‘Extreme concern’ for wellbeing of missing farmer last seen on Thursday

By: Fiona Audley

Farmer avoids jail after man killed and wife paralysed in trampling attack by cattle
News 11 months ago

Farmer avoids jail after man killed and wife paralysed in trampling attack by cattle

By: Irish Post

Latest

Taoiseach describes Trump's 50 per cent EU tariffs threat as 'disappointing'
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach describes Trump's 50 per cent EU tariffs threat as 'disappointing'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman in her 70s dies after collision involving bicycle and tractor in Co. Clare
News 1 day ago

Woman in her 70s dies after collision involving bicycle and tractor in Co. Clare

By: Gerard Donaghy

'A shining light': Tributes paid to teen who died in Co. Kerry swimming tragedy
News 1 day ago

'A shining light': Tributes paid to teen who died in Co. Kerry swimming tragedy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Politicians condemn arrest of elderly pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Belfast
News 2 days ago

Politicians condemn arrest of elderly pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Top Irish acting talent takes to the stage
Comment 2 days ago

Top Irish acting talent takes to the stage

By: Keira O'Callaghan

Joe Biden wrestles with the verdict of history
Comment 2 days ago

Joe Biden wrestles with the verdict of history

By: Daniel Mulhall