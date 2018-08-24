Ryanair brings in new policy charging passengers for taking luggage onboard

RYANAIR will no longer allow passengers to take a small suitcase on its planes for free, under new rules aimed at "speeding up" boarding.

From November, passengers will have to pay £6 or €6 for Priority Boarding if they want to take a 10kg bag such as a pull-along suitcase onboard.

A charge of £10 or €10 will have to be paid if the luggage is checked into the hold instead.

However, customers will still be permitted to take one "small personal bag" into the cabin, as long as it fits under the seat in front.

Ryanair is also introducing a lower rate for smaller, checked-in baggage.

Passengers will be able to pay £8 or €8 – rather than £25 or €25 – for any suitcase weighing less than 10kg.

It is the second time in a year that Ryanair has changed its cabin luggage policy, following claims the previous alteration had not tackled delays.

The Irish airline has dismissed accusations that the new scheme is about making money, instead claiming it is to "improve punctuality and reduce boarding gate delays".

Ryanair say the new policy "will speed up boarding and cut flight delays" by encouraging people to either travel light with just one small bag, or to check in a medium-sized bag.

Changes

Currently, Ryanair allows travellers a small personal bag onboard, and anyone who pays for Priority Boarding can take a 10kg bag into the cabin as well.

As with other budget airlines such as Easyjet, Wizz and Norwegian, non-Priority Boarding passengers currently bring pull-along luggage and other medium-sized bags with them until they board at the gate - at which point bags are transferred to the hold for free.

This means customers can travel with two bags without paying extra fees – which Ryanair insist is causing delays.

But from November, if non-Priority Boarding passengers turn up at the boarding gate without having paid for a 20 litre carry-on bag, they will face a £25 or €25 charge to have it placed in the hold.

Ryanair's chief marketing officer, Kenny Jacobs, said: "From November 2018, we are introducing a new lower cost 10kg checked bag and changing our carry-on bag policy to eliminate boarding/flight delays.

"Priority Boarding customers will continue to enjoy two free carry-on bags.

"All other customers will be allowed one free (small) carry-on bag, and those who wish to check in a second bigger 10kg bag can do from €/£8 at the time of booking".

He added: "This new policy will speed up the boarding and cut flight delays.

"60% of customers will be unaffected by these changes and we expect that the other 40% will either choose to buy Priority Boarding or a 10kg check bag or will choose to travel with only one (free) small bag as 30% already do so today."